Body found inside abandoned Upstate home, Coroner’s Office confirms

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a female body was found inside an abandoned home on Cooper Street in Travelers Rest.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they were called to the scene at 5:33 p.m. on Monday. They said they are treating the person’s death as suspicious right now. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans stated, “The decedent is a white female estimated to be between 40 and fifty years of age. The decedent was found inside an abandoned residence. The death appears to be non-recent. The investigation is in the early stages with limited details at this time pending further investigation. There are no obvious signs of trauma indicative to the cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted on the decedent on April 5, 2022. Further details will be released at a later time.”

The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are also at the scene investigating. Chief of Police Benjamin Ford told us that no one is currently living inside the home, so they are working to determine why the victim was there. According to Ford, The body was found when people went over to the property to get things they left there.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

