FIRST ALERT- Tracking Rain and Slow-Moving Storms Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY for Rain and Slow-Moving Storms that could lead to flooding

Highs will settle in the 70s Sunday & Monday

Storms will arrive Midday Tuesday and continue into the evening. Rain Chance (60%)

Clearing is expected by Tuesday night

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in Sunday and the first few days of the workweek. Highs will reach the middle 70s Monday.

wis (wis weather)

A warm front will approach the area from the south Monday night and bring our best chance of rain to the area starting Tuesday around midday. The day will start dry but very windy with gust up to 20-25mph.

We are expecting scattered rain showers and a few storms starting in the early afternoon. There will be a few slow-moving storms that could lead to localized flooding, so keep a close eye on areas that are prone to flooding. Clearing is expected by Tuesday night.

wis (wis weather)

The warmest day of the week will arrive Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. The warm front will remain north of us and that will help to usher in the warm temperatures

The cold front attached to the system will push in Thursday and bring another round of showers and storms. Rain Chance 40%

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Showers and storms (60%) with highs in the mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (20%). Highs around 80

Thursday: A few isolated storms (30%) with highs in the mid 70s

Friday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 60s

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.