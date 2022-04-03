FIRST ALERT- Tracking strong storms for Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’ve got a First Alert Day for Tuesday as we see the chance of some strong storms capable of producing tornadoes.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Gorgeous weather today with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT for Tuesday as some slow-moving thunderstorms move in by the afternoon.

There’s an enhanced risk (level 3) for areas around Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties, high winds and even a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain is possible as well with around a half inch to 1.25″ possible. We could see higher totals within the storms.

We warm up Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

There’s another chance of some showers and storms Thursday, right now it’s a 40% shot.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Today is beautiful with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. High pressure holds on to our forecast today and tonight.

wis (WIS)

Lows tonight are in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

wis (WIS)

Tuesday a low pressure system approaches from the west and brings a 60% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe. There’s a slight risk (level 2) for the Columbia area and an enhanced risk (level 3) for areas to the south of Columbia. High winds and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out with this system. Right now it looks to occur by mid afternoon into the evening hours. We stay dry in the morning and then see the rain push in by early afternoon, with the heaviest during the early evening hours. Highs are in the mid 70s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Wednesday morning we are down to 63 in the morning and highs reach the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected and we have a 20% chance of showers.

wis (WIS)

Another system moves in form the west and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

Friday we cool off with lows in the upper 40s in the morning and highs reach the mid 60s. Saturday is even cooler with low in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Showers and storms, some storms may become severe (60%) with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (20%). Highs around 82.

Thursday: A few isolated storms (40%) with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.