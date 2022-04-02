Soda City Live: The Food Academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jessica Carswell, owner of The Food Academy, a local restaurant in Columbia, stopped by Soda City Live to show us how to make some the most popular dishes from their menu. Jessica showed Billie Jean Shaw how to make jerk chicken egg rolls, peaches cobbler cinnamon rolls and fresh mimosas. You can definitely the ingredients for the recipes below. Make sure to check out all the great services The Food Academy offers, including cooking classes at www.thefoodacademyllc.com.

Egg Rolls:

Egg roll wrapper

Filling of choice (cooked/prepared and seasoned)

Water for sealing edges

Oil for frying

Seasoning blend for sprinkling after frying

Cinnamon Rolls

Your favorite cinnamon roll

For the peach cobbler topping:

Fresh or frozen peaches

Vanilla extract• Amaretto

Peach Cobbler Spice Blend

Brown sugar

Cream cheese Frosting:

Cream cheese

Sour cream

Powdered sugar

With your favorite cookies crumbled on top!

