Soda City Live: The Food Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jessica Carswell, owner of The Food Academy, a local restaurant in Columbia, stopped by Soda City Live to show us how to make some the most popular dishes from their menu. Jessica showed Billie Jean Shaw how to make jerk chicken egg rolls, peaches cobbler cinnamon rolls and fresh mimosas. You can definitely the ingredients for the recipes below. Make sure to check out all the great services The Food Academy offers, including cooking classes at www.thefoodacademyllc.com.
Egg Rolls:
- Egg roll wrapper
- Filling of choice (cooked/prepared and seasoned)
- Water for sealing edges
- Oil for frying
- Seasoning blend for sprinkling after frying
Cinnamon Rolls
- Your favorite cinnamon roll
For the peach cobbler topping:
- Fresh or frozen peaches
- Vanilla extract• Amaretto
- Peach Cobbler Spice Blend
- Brown sugar
Cream cheese Frosting:
- Cream cheese
- Sour cream
- Powdered sugar
With your favorite cookies crumbled on top!
