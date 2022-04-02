SkyView
SLED responds after suspicious package found in Upstate shed

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that officers and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated a suspicious package near Clemson Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said family members were cleaning out a storage shed when they found a container with a suspicious liquid inside. According to officers, the container had been in the storage shed since around 1989.

After investigating the situation, officers requested help from SLED. SLED agents then took the container away from the area and destroyed it.

Officers said they are still unsure what the liquid inside the container was.

