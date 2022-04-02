Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies and Highway Patrol are searching for three male suspects fleeing from a traffic accident on I-26 at mile marker 85.

The males were last seen off Meadowbrook Lane off SC 202 and believed to be wearing white T-shirts.

Officers believe the three males may have crossed under the Interstate and are now on Little Mountain side.

Also, it is believed by officials, the suspects got a ride or are hiding in underbrush.

Deputies, Highway Patrol, and SLED Agents with tracking dogs remain in the area of SC 202 and I-26 searching for the men.

Authorities are suggesting people in the area, lock their vehicles after removing the key and call 911 if sightings occur.

