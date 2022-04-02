Death investigation underway after gunshot victim found in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead near Eastview Road.

Deputies said they responded to the home just before 2:00 p.m. after a family member found the victim inside.

According to deputies, the victim was suffering from suspicious visible trauma.

The Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

No other details regarding the situation were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

