Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect(Newberry Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jordan D. McMorris on Bess Street.

Marcus Edward Wheeler, 26, of Prosperity was arrested on Friday, April 1.

Authorities said Wheeler is being charged with conspiracy/criminal conspiracy, and common law conspiracy.

According to the Newberry Police Department, there is no more information at this time.

Columbia Mayor announces city plans to send bulletproof vests & food to Ukraine fighters
