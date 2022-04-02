Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jordan D. McMorris on Bess Street.

Marcus Edward Wheeler, 26, of Prosperity was arrested on Friday, April 1.

Authorities said Wheeler is being charged with conspiracy/criminal conspiracy, and common law conspiracy.

According to the Newberry Police Department, there is no more information at this time.

