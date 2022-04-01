Water company launches paid internship with Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Water Utilities has launched a paid internship program with Blythewood High School.

The new program focuses on the water and wastewater management business.

Blythewood High School seniors Lance Bosier, Brady Gayle, and Joie Yonting are the first students to participate in the community-based initiative, according to officials. The program allows for elective credit and the opportunity to stay on as an employee based on performance evaluations.

Organizers said:

Students will rotate through multiple SCWU facilities to learn how a valuable water resource is reclaimed through proper treatment of wastewater. Core program components focus on developing an understanding of the chemistry, biology, fluid mechanics, and engineering that is required to operate water and wastewater treatment facilities.

“South Carolina Water Utilities is excited to implement this internship program in the community where many of us live and work,” said SCWU President Craig Sorensen. “As the caretakers of water, we see a need for more private-public partnerships in South Carolina to get students excited and interested in STEM, our vital industry in particular, and we are proud to lead by example with this program.”

If successful, the program could expand to other Midlands schools, according to officials.

“We applaud South Carolina Water Utilities for developing this novel and engaging program for our students,” said Principal Matthew Sherman. “Blythewood High School is dedicated to providing students with as many opportunities for success as possible and this is one more pathway to do just that.”

