Water company launches paid internship with Blythewood High School

Blythewood High School seniors Lance Bosier, Brady Gayle, and Joie Yonting announced their...
Blythewood High School seniors Lance Bosier, Brady Gayle, and Joie Yonting announced their internship participation at a “Signing Day” event at Blythewood High School on April 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM. (Front: Lance Bosier, Joie Yonting and Brady Gayle Back: SouthWest Water Company – Michael Cartin, Director, Business Development; Craig Sorenson, P.E., President, and Curtis James Simms, Area Manager.)(Blythewood High School)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Water Utilities has launched a paid internship program with Blythewood High School.

The new program focuses on the water and wastewater management business.

Blythewood High School seniors Lance Bosier, Brady Gayle, and Joie Yonting are the first students to participate in the community-based initiative, according to officials. The program allows for elective credit and the opportunity to stay on as an employee based on performance evaluations.

Organizers said:

Students will rotate through multiple SCWU facilities to learn how a valuable water resource is reclaimed through proper treatment of wastewater. Core program components focus on developing an understanding of the chemistry, biology, fluid mechanics, and engineering that is required to operate water and wastewater treatment facilities.

“South Carolina Water Utilities is excited to implement this internship program in the community where many of us live and work,” said SCWU President Craig Sorensen. “As the caretakers of water, we see a need for more private-public partnerships in South Carolina to get students excited and interested in STEM, our vital industry in particular, and we are proud to lead by example with this program.”

If successful, the program could expand to other Midlands schools, according to officials.

“We applaud South Carolina Water Utilities for developing this novel and engaging program for our students,” said Principal Matthew Sherman. “Blythewood High School is dedicated to providing students with as many opportunities for success as possible and this is one more pathway to do just that.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

