Teen missing in Richland County, could be heading to Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas, 14, was last seen Thursday on Concourse Drive in Columbia, according to deputies.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Investigators say Thomas had been communicating with an unknown male and could potentially be heading to Georgia.

If you have seen Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas or have any information, call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.