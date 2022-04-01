SkyView
Teen missing in Richland County, could be heading to Georgia

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas, 14, was last seen Thursday on Concourse Drive in Columbia, according to deputies.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Investigators say Thomas had been communicating with an unknown male and could potentially be heading to Georgia.

If you have seen Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas or have any information, call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com

