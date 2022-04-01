Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum Will Offer Spring Break Programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Break is a time when students take a pause from school ahead of the season.

Many parents are stumped when it comes to figuring out childcare plans but also want to keep their children’s young minds active.

EdVenture Children’s Museum will be hosting Spring Break activities and classes from April 8th until the 24th for students ages 4 to 10.

There are great deals for members and daily crafts and activities.

