Soda City Live: 9-Year-old creates natural treats for animals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Braylin King is his own boss, the 9-year-old has a passion for animals and his recent gig proves it.

King is the proud owner of “Bray Bites: Natural Animal Treats.”

The ingredients are so natural, that they are even safe for human consumption.

Braylin and his mother (also an entrepreneur) Teaira Mack, explain the origin of the business on Soda City Live.

To shop for “Bray Bites” shop here.

