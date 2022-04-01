Lexington County man identified by coroner in submerged vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was identified as the victim found inside a submerged vehicle. John Twilley, 79 of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene after investigators found a partially submerged vehicle inside a pond on Thursday, March, 31 2022.

They were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. in the 4000 block of 12th St. Extension in Cayce. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Twilley died of natural causes. The incident is currently under investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.