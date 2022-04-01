SkyView
Lexington County man identified by coroner in submerged vehicle

(MGN/WGEM)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was identified as the victim found inside a submerged vehicle. John Twilley, 79 of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene after investigators found a partially submerged vehicle inside a pond on Thursday, March, 31 2022.

They were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. in the 4000 block of 12th St. Extension in Cayce. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Twilley died of natural causes. The incident is currently under investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

