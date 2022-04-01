House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a vote Friday, the House passed the MORE Act, moving the country closer to decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level.

The vote passed 220 to 204.

Congressman James E. Clyburn wrote after the vote, urging the Senate to pass the legislation.

The House just took a huge step towards righting the wrongs of the war on drugs by passing the #MOREAct.



This bill decriminalizes marijuana at the federal level and expunges prior marijuana-related convictions and arrests for non-violent offenders.



I urge the Senate to act. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) April 1, 2022

