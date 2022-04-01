First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weekend, next rain chance is Tuesday of next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just a few clouds expected Saturday afternoon then sunshine for Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temperatures cool off Saturday morning into the mid 40s with clear skies.

· Highs are in the low 70s with more afternoon clouds Saturday.

· Sunday is sunny with low to mid 70s.

· Monday we have upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

· There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Highs are in the mid 70s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are clear tonight and temperatures are going to drop. Expect to turn that heater back on tonight as we see mid to low 40s, with some locations getting into the upper 30s.

Saturday we have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. High pressure is moving over the region and a weak low off the coast of Georgia gives us a few clouds.

High pressure builds over the region Sunday with highs in the low 70s. This means sunshine for us and a really nice day.

As we head into Monday southern flow increases and that warms our temperatures up a little. Lows are in the mid 40s in the morning, but by the afternoon we reach the upper 70s! Expect partly cloudy skies as more humidity comes in with that southern wind.

Our next low pressure system arrives Tuesday. This brings a 60% chance of rain and storms. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 70s. Right now it looks like around a half inch to an inch of rain.

We warm up Wednesday to around 80. We have a few showers in the morning with a 30% chance. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Tonight: Cooler with clear skies. Temperatures falling into the 40s.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds with highs getting to around 71.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms (60%) with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (30%). Highs around 80.

Thursday: A few isolated storms (20%) with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

