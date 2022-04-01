SkyView
Coroner seeks help identifying man killed in hit-and-run in Richland Co.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run.

Investigators were called to the scene on US HWY 321 near Sharpe Rd at around 3 a.m. on April 1.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene in the northbound lanes. Coroner Naida Rutherford has asked for the public’s help identifying the man. He is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s. He is about 6′0″ to 6′3″ in height with a shaved head and a tattoo of the initials ‘BMS” on his right arm.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating and looking for a vehicle reported to have left the scene.

If you have any information, call 803-576-1793.

