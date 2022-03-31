SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman mauled by dogs on life support continues to fight for her life, family says

An Abbeville County woman who was mauled by three dogs is still fighting for her life, according to her family. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman continues to fight for her life at a local hospital after being attacked by three dogs earlier this month.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, later identified as Kyleen Waltman, was viciously attacked outside of a home in Abbeville County on March 21.

WHNS reports on March 23, her family wrote that she was in critical condition and that doctors were closely monitoring her, according to an update on a GoFundMe account for Waltman.

Initially, deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from Waltman to stop them from mauling her further.

On Sunday, her family wrote that doctors were keeping Waltman sedated so she didn’t aggravate her spinal cord by trying to move.

Waltman was also on a ventilator, according to the family. She is doing most of the work herself. However, her blood pressure does go high while her oxygen levels drop.

On Tuesday, the family said doctors woke Waltman, and she could see and talk to her daughters and mother.

Waltman was scheduled to get a prosthetic on her right arm. However, according to her family, doctors had to remove her arm to her shoulder due to an infection detected.

The woman’s sister said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother. At times, she has done well while at the hospital but ultimately has been placed back on life support.

The dogs in the attack were seized by Abbeville County Animal Control, and police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials
South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

Latest News

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A high-speed police pursuit of a kidnapping suspect has resulted in the death of a 5-year-old...
Police: 5-year-old dies in high-speed pursuit of kidnapping suspect
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said growing a clean energy economy is essential to...
Buttigieg touts clean energy economy
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrates after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company