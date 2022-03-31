Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of holding a woman at knifepoint in the Richland County Courthouse’s main lobby.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WIS Latasha Boyd was the woman arrested on March 29 for an incident on March 11 that the victim’s attorney says was “a serious, and potentially fatal, security failure” at the courthouse.

Boyd is accused of approaching an individual with a knife from behind and holding the weapon close to the victim’s neck, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

When approached by deputies, Boyd was then asked to release the knife, and she complied.

An incident report says Boyd is charged with kidnapping, assault and battery 1st degree, and possession of a knife in the courthouse.

According to deputies, there are signs at all entrance points of the judicial center stating no concealed weapons are allowed in the building.

The knife has since been placed into evidence by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Boyd was not granted bond and is currently being detained, pending a mental health evaluation.

Joe McCulloch of McCulloch & Schillaci, the attorney representing the victim, released a statement on her behalf saying, “it was terrifying and has left her suffering a tremendous amount of fear and anxiety.”

Now, McCulloch is asking the Supreme Court to evaluate security in all courthouses.

I call upon the Richland County Bar Association to join me in requesting our Supreme Court conduct a statewide audit of courthouse security which will explicitly delineate the responsibilities for courthouse security and establish minimum standards for such security. The dangers in our courthouses are brought into harsh focus by this incident and courthouse employees, the public, our judges, even the lawyers who work there, deserve to have a high degree of comfort while doing the citizens’ business.

