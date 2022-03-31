Soda City Live: Woman-run construction business breaks the mold in male dominated industry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Anything men can do, women can do just as good.

CARBRA Construction and Design, Inc. is a woman-run, minority-owned business that offers job and service opportunities.

CEO Betty Price and daughter Carmen Dreher Jordan discuss the types of projects they take on and how they are breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated construction and contract fields.

