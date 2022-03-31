Soda City Live: Art Therapy Retreat at the Big Red Barn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Creativity is the window for healing.

Inspirational Artist, Art Therapist, and Emotional Wellness Coach, Mary How is the owner of “Create More,” a program that uses art to help people cope.

She is hosting an art therapy retreat at the “Big Red Barn Retreat” in Blythewood.

How, along with veteran, artist, and co-facilitator of the retreat Peter Hulme talk about the 6-week program and how those who feel they can benefit can be a part.

For more information, click here or visit https://www.maryhow.com/.

