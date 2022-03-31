Soda City Live: The 16th Annual Crab Crack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 16th Annual Crab Crack is an annual scholarship fundraiser hosted by the Columbia Sigmas (members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.)

Proceeds raised will support the Sigma Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students who are going to college.

The event will have an all-you-can-eat menu, entertainment, music and so much more.

Saturday, April 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC

Tickets are $55 Limited Early Bird -$60 Advanced and $80 after April 16th.

Kids 5 & under are free / Kids 6-12 years old - $15

For more information, click here.

Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12 p.m.– 5 p.m. at the Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC (Columbia Sigmas)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.