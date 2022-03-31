SkyView
Sen. Graham to oppose Jackson SCOTUS nomination

Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham stated his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

He explained in a tweet that his opposition to her comes from a review of her judicial philosophy and case history. He wrote “I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

