SC retailers donate almost 120k for hunger relief

FILE PHOTO of food.
FILE PHOTO of food.(KSLA)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Retailers Association and its member companies gave nearly $120,000 in product and cash contributions to Feeding the Carolinas.

Organizers say more than 550,000 people are struggling with hunger in the state and over 160,000 of them are children.

Participating retailers included DoorDash, Floco Foods operating as KJ’s Market and IGA, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, MDI, Publix, W. Lee Flowers, and Walmart.

“Our purpose today is to shine a light on the need to help South Carolina’s residents who experience food insecurity,” said Lee Ann Watson, SCRA executive director. “South Carolina’s food banks cover all 46 counties and provide millions of meals annually for South Carolinians in need. We hope that those who hear this message will be motivated to donate what they can- whether it is money, non-perishable food items, or their time- to the food banks across our state.”

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

