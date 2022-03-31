SkyView
SC initial unemployment claims fall slightly, stay above 1,500 for 4th straight week

The amount of first-time employment claims in South Carolina is down from last week, though it still remains above 1,500 for the fourth straight week, the latest data shows.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The amount of first-time employment claims in South Carolina is down from last week, though it still remains above 1,500 for the fourth straight week, the latest data shows.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,501 first-time unemployment claims, 76 fewer than last week, the agency said. That represented a 5% decrease from the prior week’s 1,577.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 153. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 148, while Spartanburg County was third with 104.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 71 while Berkeley County listed 67. Dorchester County reported 48, Beaufort County listed 34 and the remaining Lowcountry counties were under 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate has remained flat since December 2021.

