Soda City Live: Richland County coroner proposes bill to protect decedents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner, Naida Rutherford is taking charge of protecting decedent victims and their loved ones.

Sometimes graphic images from crime scenes released by attorneys and families of victims surface on social media.

Coroner Rutherford recently proposed House Bill 4948 that will prevent the access of these images from being shared with public entities.

For more information about the education and community support services offered through the Richland County Coroner’s Office, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.