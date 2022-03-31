Jessica Gutierrez murder suspect appears in court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thomas McDowell, the man accused of the 1986 kidnapping and murder of four-year-old Jessica Gutierrez, appeared in court today.

The family of Jessica also attended today’s preliminary hearing, holding a large photo of young Jessica.

Charged with burglary, kidnapping and murder, Dowell’s defense argued that there was not enough evidence to establish probable cause. Lexington County Magistrate Judge Buck ruled that McDowell would stand trial in general sessions court on all three counts.

Investigators said they interviewed nearly 150 people in this case, including Jessica’s sister. Rebecca says she saw a man in a magic hat take Jessica from their shared bedroom. According to prosecutors, McDowell spent time in prison on an unrelated case and told other inmates he was responsible for Jessica’s disappearance. Jessica’s body has not been found.

A date for McDowell’s trial has not been set.

