Funeral held for man killed in RCSD deputy involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family friends, and loved ones gathered in Richland County for the funeral of Irvin Moorer-Charley.

“A parent should never have to bury their children,” one mourner said.

Charley was fatally shot by a Richland County deputy more than a week ago, during a domestic call where body camera video shows him charging at police with a wooden stake.

The family attorney has called for an independent investigation into the matter and claims that the deputy used excessive force in the shooting of Moorer-Charley.

“I don’t think the family has received any closure yet and they won’t until we can get a full investigation and get justice for this family,” a lawyer said.

RCSD investigates its own officer-involved shootings, unlike other departments around the state, which bring in SLED when shots are fired.

“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed,” Sheriff Leon Lott, said in a press briefing following the incident. “He went home to his family last night. Unfortunately, Mr. Charley didn’t. That was a decision that he made.”

The Sheriff’s Department released a statement Wednesday saying they submitted the evidence and information related to the deputy-involved shooting to the Fifth Circuit Solicitors’ office for review. The solicitor’s office will decide whether the deputy who shot Charley was justified in doing so.

Justified or not, a family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one, who was 34 years old.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.