SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Driver escapes after car riddled with bullets in California drive-by shooting

A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California. (SOURCE: KOVR/CNN)
By Velena Jones
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KOVR) – Authorities in a small California community are investigating after they say a driver was forced to pull over, then shot several times while still in the vehicle.

Neighbor Connie Ternes in the small town of Hood said the incident was shocking.

“I can’t even fathom that that would happen out here,” she said. “This is pretty quiet of an area, somewhat isolated from things like that.”

Locals Darcy and Lance Seppi live on a property nearby and heard the gunfire.

“I started hearing shots, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’” Darcy Seppi said.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Land Rover was forced off the main road by another driver who then started shooting.

The Land Rover ended up riddled with more than 20 bullet holes.

“It is stunning that the victim walked away to see another day,” Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said.

The victim crawled to the passenger side and escaped into an open field to call police, taking shots to the stomach and back.

Investigators are working to determine if the individuals knew each other.

“There could be many things,” Grassmann said. “Perhaps there was an unknown road rage incident where that driver had done something that offended the other driver. I don’t think the public has to worry about some crazed person randomly shooting at people.”

The neighbors say the shooting is unusual in the small town of around 300 people, and they are left questioning the motive.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” Ternes said. “Who would do that? What is the reason in the middle of the night, shooting at someone so many times?”

Investigators say they do not believe the incident was gang-related.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.
Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement

Latest News

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts have landed back on Earth. (Source: NASA...
Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station
America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy...
U.S. business owners fight through rising costs
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
Mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps