SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

After House vote, insulin price cap bill faces uncertain future in Senate

President Biden’s call for Congress to cap the price to $35 per month has been answered by House Democrats: but the Senate still needs the support.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Weeks after President Joe Biden called on Congress to cap the price of insulin, the House passed legislation to do exactly that, capping the out-of-pocket cost for the essential drug at $35 per month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

At a press conference before Thursday’s vote, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said too many people living with diabetes are finding life-saving insulin to be out of reach because they can’t afford it.

Kildee said, “The idea that some families don’t have even access to a 100-year-old drug, it’s just unconscionable.”

What happens in the Senate is still unknown.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) already introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the Senate. The bill has support from 34 senators, but no Republicans yet.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she is working on a separate, bipartisan bill, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), to lower the overall cost of insulin which would also help those who don’t have insurance.

Collins said, “We want to produce as comprehensive bill as possible that will help as many people who are insulin dependent as possible.”

Sen. Collins’ office said there’s an agreement on the framework of the bill, but they are still ironing out the legislative text. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he supports both efforts to lower the cost of insulin, and wants a vote after Easter.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.
Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing...
Teen missing in Richland County, could be heading to Georgia

Latest News

Caption: Members of a House 3-M subcommittee meet in Columbia on March 31, 2022
SC House committee to hear public comment on medical marijuana bill Monday in Columbia
Facing a deadline at the end of next week by which most legislation has to pass one chamber,...
Lawmakers looking to prioritize transgender sports bill debate in SC House next week
Medical marijuana bill introduced in the house
VIDEO: Medical marijuana introduced in house
Student loan payments have been paused until May 1, 2022.
Congressman Clyburn joins lawmakers calling on Biden to extend pause and cancel student debt
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
Sen. Graham to oppose Jackson SCOTUS nomination