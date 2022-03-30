Victim identified in Park Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the victim involved in a recent shooting at the Park Apartments on Tuesday morning.

The apartment complex is located near Broad River Road, just off I-20.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Adaam Abdussalam, 26, of Salley, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers or call 803-576-1790.”, Coroner Rutherford states.

