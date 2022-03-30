SkyView
US Coast Guard Band to play in Lexington

FILE PHOTO of US Coast Guard Band.
FILE PHOTO of US Coast Guard Band.(WSAW)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Coast Guard Band will have a concert in Lexington on Saturday night at 7.

The concert will be held at the Lexington One Performing Arts Center (2463 Augusta Highway).

It’s free, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Concert officials say the band will be playing patriotic music and they would like the entire room to be filled.

