Tractor-trailer overturns on I-26, traffic blocked

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash in Calhoun County has been reported by troopers.

The far-right lane and emergency lane of I-26 west near the 123 mile-marker are blocked off to traffic due to the collision, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Calhoun County: The far right lane and the emergency lane of Interstate 26 westbound near the 123 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. pic.twitter.com/XuoX0dEdr3 — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 30, 2022

So far there have been no reports of fatalities. A truck is turned over on the side of the road.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

