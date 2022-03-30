SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-26, traffic blocked

Calhoun County collision on Interstate 26
Calhoun County collision on Interstate 26(State trooper)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash in Calhoun County has been reported by troopers.

The far-right lane and emergency lane of I-26 west near the 123 mile-marker are blocked off to traffic due to the collision, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

So far there have been no reports of fatalities. A truck is turned over on the side of the road.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old

Latest News

Buses lined up near Tanglewood Middle School after a shooting.
Suspect in custody after student shot at Greenville County school
wis
FIRST ALERT: Windy storms move through today, some storms could be severe
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through April
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials