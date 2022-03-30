SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspect charged with kidnapping Arizona girl arrested in Beaufort Co.

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Betty Taylor.(Arizona's Family)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in South Carolina after a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Arizona.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, 23-year-old Timothy M. Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday, March 30, on a warrant of kidnapping and custodial interference. With the help of the FBI in Arizona, New Mexico and South Carolina, Schultheis was tracked to Hilton Head Island and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A missing 12-year-old girl from Arizona was located with Schultheis. Her father told WTOC’s sister station in Arizona his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Schultheis was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest in 2020.

“Timothy Schultheis was suspected of abducting 10-year-old and 12-year-old girls, sisters, from Aiken County,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office PIO Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Maj. Bromage says Schultheis brought one of those girls back to his apartment, just as he did in this case. In 2020 though, he was back on the streets quickly.

“In both those cases he was able to make bond. In the first case in September with the criminal sexual conduct, which is sexual assault, he was released the same day and in the December one, he was released the following day,” Maj. Bromage said.

The most recent 12-year-old girl found safe Wednesday in that same Kellie Court apartment. Bringing her family all kinds of emotions.

“We were ecstatic, but at the same time we’re also nervous because we don’t know what her condition is, but we are thankful she’s alive and found,” the uncle of the kidnapped girl said.

Schultheis was booked into a facility in Beaufort County and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

The girl was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. She has since been released and soon will be reunited with family.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

Latest News

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
As deputies investigate yet another homicide on Longcreek Drive, elected officials and...
Amid recent violence on Longcreek Drive, elected officials & community leaders work to find solutions
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
Medical marijuana bill introduced in the house
VIDEO: Medical marijuana introduced in house
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine for your weekend, then more storms next week