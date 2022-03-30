Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Swansea man is in jail following a domestic dispute with his father.

Jail arrest records show that James Hooper Jr. was arrested on Monday, March 28 and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond was denied for Hooper Jr. on the attempted murder charge.

According to a police incident report, Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Swansea area of Lexington County on March 20 just after 1 p.m. After arriving on scene, deputies learned there was a dispute between Hooper Jr and his father, James Hooper Sr.

Witness told deputies that a dispute broke out between the father and son while Hooper Sr was working on a vehicle, according to the incident report, and that the Hooper’s argument ended with Hooper Jr. firing a gun at the vehicle while threats were being exchanged between the two. Hooper Sr. at one point also said that Hooper Jr. struck him in the leg with a different vehicle driven by Hooper Jr.

Hooper Sr. was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with accessory to attempted murder and assault and battery. He has since been released on bond.

Hooper Jr. left following the dispute and was not located at the time of the incident. He was later booked into the Lexington County Detention Facility on March 28.

