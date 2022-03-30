Spartanburg police looking at new ways to reduce crime

SkyView
Spartanburg PD using new resources to reduce crime
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department says they are looking at new ways to reduce all crime across the city as new data shows violent crime is up.

We’re told data over the last two years shows overall crime is on a downward trend but violent crime continues to rise. In a meeting held Tuesday, Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said over 400 cars were reported broken into and a total of 73 guns were stolen out of the cars that were reportedly unlocked.

Chief Thompson emphasized while violent crime has increased, it is extremely rare to be the victim of a violent crime committed by a random person. He said most violent crimes involve the offender and the victim having some form of relationship or knowledge of each other.

The department also discussed new technology for officers. One device introduced in the meeting was the shot spotter which would be able to identify the exact location of where a shooting takes place through the use of a microphone system and GPS. This device would allow officers to detect crime faster.

The department mentioned that it wants the community to help by being the department’s eyes and ears for information to make the city a safer place.

