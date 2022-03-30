Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals Park has event pack weekend with Shuckin’ on the Shoals and Craft Beerfest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events happening at Saluda Shoals in the first weekend of April.

Saturday, April 2, the park will be hosting “The Lower Craft Beerfest” and its annual oyster roast fundraiser “Shuckin’ on the Shoals” is Friday, April 1.

Foundation director of Saluda Shoals Foundation, Christina Bickley and Director of Saluda Shoals Park, Mark Baker talk about the history of the events and who is invited to attend.

The crowd for Friday, April 1 will be geared more for adults 21 years of age and up. That event is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be sold up until the day of the event for 30 Dollars and 35 dollars the day of the event.

Shuckin’ on the Shoals will be Saturday, April 2 , and will start at 4 p.m. with a 75 dollar admission for embers and 90 dollars for non-members.

