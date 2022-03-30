SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Race for Life is giving new life to organ recipients

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have an opportunity to change the life of Michael Sprauve and others in need or an organ donation.

Mike was diagnosed at age 15 with polycystic kidney disease after visiting his primary care doctor for a physical to play football. He was put on a strict diet and regimen of medications to maintain his kidney functions until he could receive a life-saving kidney transplant.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.
We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.(We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

This was a challenging time for a 15-year-old with hopes of playing football. On January 22, 2011, Mike received the call that there may be a match because a donor family said yes to the gift of life. Mike received his kidney transplant January 23rd that year. He had a few rejection incidents and, sadly, eventually his kidney rejected.

He began dialysis in March 2018. It has been a challenging time for him, but an enlightening one, reminding all of us to live life to the fullest and learn how to take each day as a gift. Mike is currently on the transplant list at MUSC in Charleston.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.
We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.(We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is the organ and tissue donation program for the state of South Carolina. As the federally-designated organ procurement organization for the state, SHSC is responsible for facilitating the gift of organ and tissue donation for transplantation and research.

They are actively sharing Mike’s story in hopes of a match through living donation, but also await the call should the gift come from a hero or donor family making the selfless decision to give in a time of great loss.

SHSC is holding its 17th annual Race for Life event Saturday, April 9 in Folly Beach. You can complete the 10k, 5k, or Hero at Home option (support from afar if you cannot travel or have other plans). The 10k starts at 7:30 a.m. and 5K at 7:45 a.m. Use code SodaCity for $5 off your registration or donate to the cause at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/FollyBeach/SharingHopeRaceforLife.

Mike’s mom, Machell, has been a champion of his story and the gift of donation for many years. She and Victoria Coleman, the public education coordinator with We Are Sharing Hope SC, joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to share their mission.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.
We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story.(We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

“Team Mike Needs a Kidney” is one of the many teams registered for the Race for Life, the annual event supporting the mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Mike is one of over 1300, out of just over 1500 people, waiting on the gift of organ donation here in South Carolina. And March is National Kidney Month, an imperative time to share the incredible need in our home state.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

Latest News

Koger Center for the Arts
Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts
Sometimes graphic images from crime scenes released by attorneys and families of victims...
Soda City Live: Richland County coroner proposes bill to protect decedents
Inspirational Artist, Art Therapist, and Emotional Wellness Coach, Mary How is the owner of...
Soda City Live: Art Therapy Retreat at the Big Red Barn
Soda City Live: Woman-run construction business breaks the mold in male dominated industry
Proceeds raised will support the Sigma Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students who are...
Soda City Live: The 16th Annual Crab Crack