Soda City Live: Race for Life is giving new life to organ recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have an opportunity to change the life of Michael Sprauve and others in need or an organ donation.

Mike was diagnosed at age 15 with polycystic kidney disease after visiting his primary care doctor for a physical to play football. He was put on a strict diet and regimen of medications to maintain his kidney functions until he could receive a life-saving kidney transplant.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story. (We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

This was a challenging time for a 15-year-old with hopes of playing football. On January 22, 2011, Mike received the call that there may be a match because a donor family said yes to the gift of life. Mike received his kidney transplant January 23rd that year. He had a few rejection incidents and, sadly, eventually his kidney rejected.

He began dialysis in March 2018. It has been a challenging time for him, but an enlightening one, reminding all of us to live life to the fullest and learn how to take each day as a gift. Mike is currently on the transplant list at MUSC in Charleston.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story. (We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is the organ and tissue donation program for the state of South Carolina. As the federally-designated organ procurement organization for the state, SHSC is responsible for facilitating the gift of organ and tissue donation for transplantation and research.

They are actively sharing Mike’s story in hopes of a match through living donation, but also await the call should the gift come from a hero or donor family making the selfless decision to give in a time of great loss.

SHSC is holding its 17th annual Race for Life event Saturday, April 9 in Folly Beach. You can complete the 10k, 5k, or Hero at Home option (support from afar if you cannot travel or have other plans). The 10k starts at 7:30 a.m. and 5K at 7:45 a.m. Use code SodaCity for $5 off your registration or donate to the cause at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/FollyBeach/SharingHopeRaceforLife.

Mike’s mom, Machell, has been a champion of his story and the gift of donation for many years. She and Victoria Coleman, the public education coordinator with We Are Sharing Hope SC, joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to share their mission.

We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is sharing mike's story. (We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC))

“Team Mike Needs a Kidney” is one of the many teams registered for the Race for Life, the annual event supporting the mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Mike is one of over 1300, out of just over 1500 people, waiting on the gift of organ donation here in South Carolina. And March is National Kidney Month, an imperative time to share the incredible need in our home state.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.