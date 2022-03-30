Soda City Live: Get ready for some wrestlin’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight at Colonial Life Arena, the All Elite Wrestling makes its South Carolina debut - presenting Dynamite and taping a show for Rampage.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.

And running on that stage to show why he stole the AEW title belt last week will be professional wrestler Adam Cole.Learn more about the AEW wrestling Dynamite and Rampage shows at https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/aew-presents-dynamiterampage

