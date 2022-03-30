Soda City Live: Eat, rebrand your business, and network with the Elevation Shift Brunch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to feed your mind, body, and your pockets with an upcoming Elevation Shift Brunch.

Rebrandolgist and Shift Speaker Joy Harris explains the importance of the occasions and even breaks down the meaning of her created term “Rebrandologist” in our Soda City Live interview.

The brunch will take place Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General admission is $125 and can be found on Eventbrite.

