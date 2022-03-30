SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Eat, rebrand your business, and network with the Elevation Shift Brunch

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to feed your mind, body, and your pockets with an upcoming Elevation Shift Brunch.

Rebrandolgist and Shift Speaker Joy Harris explains the importance of the occasions and even breaks down the meaning of her created term “Rebrandologist” in our Soda City Live interview.

The brunch will take place Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General admission is $125 and can be found on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

Latest News

Koger Center for the Arts
Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts
Sometimes graphic images from crime scenes released by attorneys and families of victims...
Soda City Live: Richland County coroner proposes bill to protect decedents
Inspirational Artist, Art Therapist, and Emotional Wellness Coach, Mary How is the owner of...
Soda City Live: Art Therapy Retreat at the Big Red Barn
Soda City Live: Woman-run construction business breaks the mold in male dominated industry
Proceeds raised will support the Sigma Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students who are...
Soda City Live: The 16th Annual Crab Crack