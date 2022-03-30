SkyView
Reichenbach wins Leatherman Senate seat in special election

100% of precincts reporting
Mike Reichenbach
Mike Reichenbach
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach won the special election Tuesday night to fill the state District 31 Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

With all precincts reporting, Reichenbach defeated Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle.

Reichenbach received 90.1% of the vote in Darlington and Florence Counties.

Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).
Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).(Source: Mike Reichenbach/ Suzanne La Rochelle)

In Darlington, 341 votes were cast, 302 for Reichenbach and 39 for La Rochelle.

In Florence, 8,031 votes were cast, 7,245 for Reichenbach and 772 for La Rochelle.

District 31 currently has 72,167 registered voters. There was just over 11% voter turnout.

The GOP candidate posted to Facebook just before 9:20 p.m., thanking people for their support

Reichenbach defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, 5,577 votes to 4,951 votes in the GOP primary in January.

