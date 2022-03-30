SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was seized on Friday.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTWORTH, N.C. (Gray News) – Police in North Carolina seized a massive amount of fentanyl that would be enough to kill roughly 19,000 people.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery Friday when they were serving a search warrant at a residence.

In addition to the fentanyl, officials said they found marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various narcotic pills, seven stolen firearms, and roughly $15,000 in cash.

According to studies from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount and type of fentanyl recovered during the search would be enough to kill around 19,000 people.

Officials said Jeremiah Chaney, 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller, 28, and Brandon “Tyler” Benfield, 24, were arrested and are each facing numerous charges, many of which are felonies. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.

Officials said Jeremiah Chaney (left), 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller (center), 28, and Brandon...
Officials said Jeremiah Chaney (left), 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller (center), 28, and Brandon "Tyler" Benfield (right), 24, were arrested and are each facing numerous charges, many of which are felonies. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)

A fourth person, 22-year-old Emily Thorpe, was issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. It is unclear if she is in police custody.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said in a Facebook post that the seizure recovered a lot of “deadly drugs and stolen guns” that would have otherwise ended up in the community, and thanked the officers involved.

“Point blank, they saved lives,” Page said. “I am very proud of their hard work and commitment to keep our citizens safe.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by...
Woman arrested after holding person at knifepoint in courthouse, security audit demanded by officials
South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

Latest News

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A high-speed police pursuit of a kidnapping suspect has resulted in the death of a 5-year-old...
Police: 5-year-old dies in high-speed pursuit of kidnapping suspect
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said growing a clean energy economy is essential to...
Buttigieg touts clean energy economy
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrates after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company