Orangeburg man sentenced to 40 years in 2020 murder case
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man was sentenced to 40 years by a judge.
52-year-old Derrick Mosley is convicted of the death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.
Prosecutors say in November 2020, Mosley shot at a car driven by his ex-girlfriend and killed Gadson.
According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.
