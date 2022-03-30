Orangeburg man sentenced to 40 years in 2020 murder case

ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man was sentenced to 40 years by a judge.

52-year-old Derrick Mosley is convicted of the death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.

Prosecutors say in November 2020, Mosley shot at a car driven by his ex-girlfriend and killed Gadson.

According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.

