Orangeburg man sentenced to 40 years in 2020 murder case

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of Orangeburg was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.(First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man was sentenced to 40 years by a judge.

52-year-old Derrick Mosley is convicted of the death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.

Prosecutors say in November 2020, Mosley shot at a car driven by his ex-girlfriend and killed Gadson.

According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.

