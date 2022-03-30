One dead after wreck with Richland Two school bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after crashing into a school bus.

The crash happened on Rhame Road near North Crossing Road in Richland County, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Kathy P. Smalls, 59, of Columbia, was driving east on Rhame Road when she crossed the center line and hit the school bus head-on, according to troopers. Smalls was killed in the wreck, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The bus driver was uninjured.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Richland School District Two officials.

