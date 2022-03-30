Local Female Artists ‘Paint a New Path’ in CMA Gallery Exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - JRenee is a reoccurring exhibition artist here in the Midlands, a New Orleans native and Hurricane Katrina survivor, her paintings have been in group exhibitions across the globe.

With a career spanning over 30 years, she’s even worked alongside greats like the late William Tolliver.

“I worked really hard to talk to him and his wife, he had never had a show with another artist before and it was mostly males that wanted to have an exhibition with him and I was fortunate enough to have an exhibition with him,” says JRenee.

One of her most recent pieces being showcased at the Columbia Museum of Art, tells an ancestral story of her family’s enslavement here in the United States.

“I like making things colorful and beautiful because even when you think about that situation, you think it’s a harsh situation, but like a lot of the Haitian artists, they’ve had a lot of trials and tribulations but how you look at their artwork, it’s bright and colorful so I love color,” she says.

As a veteran artist specializing in reverse glass painting, JRenee says the “glass ceiling” hasn’t always been easy to break for women in the art industry.

“I probably would have stopped painting because of the doors.”

But she says she’s proud to see more women at the forefront.

“Women are speaking out about their roles and how it should be equal and it’s been a fight that’s been happening for years. I think what we have to do is to continue to look up to ourselves and also continue to do the work that’s equal,” says JRenee.

That kind of determination is inspiring a new generation of female artists.

Like Columbia native Ija Charles, who’s stroking her paintbrush across town and beyond.

“Art was my escape, I wished that I would be in something like this one day.”

You’ve probably spotted her vibrant murals here in Columbia—and now Ija’s work is also featured at the CMA.

“My hands I call them dream weavers because my art is really based off of whatever I’m dreaming—they all have stories because I want them to be based off of an emotion I had at that time”, says Charles.

Did we mention she’s self-taught?

Ija says she used to draw on her assignments in school—and her teachers took notice.

“My teachers—instead of giving me an f, they were actually buying my work, taking me to art galleries like the ones here at the Columbia Museum of Art, and I just started selling when I got to middle school, it was hustle for me,” says Charles.

Now in her Mid 20′s, she’s traveled the country showcasing her work.

Just last year--Charles was asked to make an NFL artist “Replay Piece” an initiative created to amplify the work and voices of black artists around the world.

She completed it in one week and this piece “Galaxy Dreams”? She finished in one day!

“I’m pretty fast”

Both women---painting a new path—but never losing focus of the bigger picture.

“To allow the technique to take control, when I turn it over—if it’s not what I like, then I have to be patient with what i feel god has planned, like this is what it’s suppose to be and you have to work with that” says JRenee.

Letting life’s canvas—speak for itself.

“You find beauty in the imperfections, because with me I always say that it could take a second for you to break glass, but a lifetime for you to fix it—and it will still never be perfect so why not make something new.”

22 SC Salon Talk Series runs through April 7th

Gallery Exhibition runs through May 22nd

