FIRST ALERT: Windy storms move through today, some storms could be severe

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware. We’re tracking rain and storms in the Midlands today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an Alert Day.

· Rain and windy storms move in by mid morning and by mid afternoon we have the chance of some of them becoming severe. High winds and heavy rain are our primary threats.

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

· Drier weather pushes in for Friday. We’re expecting sunshine and breezy winds. Highs will be in the low 70s.

· Highs will be in the 70s this Saturday and Sunday with a few clouds here and there.

· More rain/storms are expected next Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today is an alert day as a strong cold front moves through the Midlands. This front will bring a 100% chance of rain with accumulations around 0.5-1″. We start with some gusty rain in the morning, then we see the potential for stronger storms by mid afternoon. This looks to occur around Columbia and points east toward I 95 around 3pm. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk (Level 2) of severe weather, which is an upgraded risk from yesterday. Highs today are in the mid 70s and winds gust up to 30-35mph, in fact there’s a Lake Wind Advisory until 8pm, so boating is not a good idea today!

This evening, we clear up nicely with breezy winds around 20-25mph. Lows are down to 49.

Friday we have sunshine as high pressure builds over the region. Expect highs in the low 70s. Saturday is similar with low 40s in the morning and highs reaching the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is a bit warmer with sunshine. Lows are near 47 and highs reach the mid 70s.

We’re in the upper 70s Monday with partly cloudy skies. Our next system approaches from the west and brings a chance of some rain by Tuesday into Wednesday. Storms are possible as well!

Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain and Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.

