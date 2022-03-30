Fair food drive-thru to happen again in Spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you miss the fair this year? Or maybe just want more of that delicious food?

Good News! The fair food drive-thru is back this year and is happening soon.

Your favorite fair foods will be available in the drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 19, ending on April 24.

The following foods will be available:

Fiske fries

Corn dogs

Roasted corn

Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

Sausage sandwiches

Turkey Legs

Funnel cakes

Elephant ears

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Caramel corn

Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

“One positive outcome of COVID-19 was the inception of our drive-through fair food event.” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “This event has been very popular with the community, and we are bringing it back again with hopes of making it a new fair tradition!”

The entrance will be through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

