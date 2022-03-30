SkyView
Fair food drive-thru to happen again in Spring

This is what award winning funnel cakes look like
FILE PHOTO of funnel cake.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you miss the fair this year? Or maybe just want more of that delicious food?

Good News! The fair food drive-thru is back this year and is happening soon.

Your favorite fair foods will be available in the drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 19, ending on April 24.

The following foods will be available:

  • Fiske fries
  • Corn dogs
  • Roasted corn
  • Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake
  • Sausage sandwiches
  • Turkey Legs
  • Funnel cakes
  • Elephant ears
  • Cotton candy
  • Candy apples
  • Caramel corn
  • Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

“One positive outcome of COVID-19 was the inception of our drive-through fair food event.” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “This event has been very popular with the community, and we are bringing it back again with hopes of making it a new fair tradition!”

The entrance will be through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

