SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old

Latest News

Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire
David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Professor explains why there is a cat food shortage