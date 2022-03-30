SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Sen. Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, left, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Domestic disputes lands father, son in jail
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old

Latest News

Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire
David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Professor explains why there is a cat food shortage