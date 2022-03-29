Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Grab a Bag SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the Grab a Bag South Carolina kickoff. Grab a bag, any bag, and join in this state-wide event.

Joining Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday was the force behind this litter cleanup initiative, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. Giving steam to this statewide project is Palmetto Pride. Nicole Meares is the communications and marketing manager for the group.

The Grab a Bag SC kickoff for the litter pickup campaign will be led by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the Laurens County Airport at 10 a.m.

But plan to grab a bag and pick up any litter you see in your area for the duration of the event which goes through Saturday, April 2nd.

