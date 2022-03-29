Soda City Live: Fields of Faith this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday at Segra Park in downtown Columbia, students with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith. The event is open to everyone.

Riane Coman is a student at the University of South Carolina where she plays as a forward and midfielder for the women’s soccer team. She’s one of the student leaders of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And T. Rousey is the area director of College Ministry for FCA which includes the University of South Carolina, Columbia International University, Allen University, Benedict College, and Columbia College. He has a passion to see every coach and athlete in the Columbia area step into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and his Church. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite the community to Fields of Faith, a student-led event.

Fields of Faith involves students inviting, praying for, sharing with, and challenging their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus. The event is happening worldwide. It’s this Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at Segra Park in downtown Columbia. The address is 1640 Freed Street. Parking is free. The event is also free. Learn more at the link here.

